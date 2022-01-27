President Joe Biden, Cher, Goldie Hawn to Celebrate Late Betty White on NBC Special

Betty White’s life will be commemorated at a star-studded, televised NBC special on Monday, exactly one month after her death. On Jan. 31, the network will air Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, a TV event that will feature President Joe Biden, Cher, Tina Fey, Drew Barrymore and other celebrities.

“Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favorite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star,” NBC said in a statement about the special. “The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career.”

Others set to appear in the special include Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Ana Gasteyer, Jay Leno, Joel McHale, and Tracy Morgan, among other celebrities. The show will also feature her former Hot in Cleveland costars Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick, along with Mama’s Family‘s Vicki Lawrence.

White died on Dec. 31 after suffering a stroke six days before. She would’ve turned 100 on Jan. 17. White’s agent Jeff Witjas recently spoke to People about his friend. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

The NBC special follows movie special Betty White: 100 Years Young, which celebrated her lengthy career with appearances by Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, and others.

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl will air Monday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. on NBC. It’ll be available on Peacock the following day.