‘Betty’: HBO Reveals Season Two Trailer, Posts First Episode on YouTube

HBO has unveiled the official trailer for the second season of Betty, a series about an all-female skateboarding crew in New York City.

Following its six-episode first season in 2020, the Crystal Moselle-directed series — based on her 2018 film Skate Kitchen — further chronicles the adventures of Kirt (Nina Moran), Honeybear (Kabrina “Moonbear” Adams), Camille (Rachelle Vinberg), Janay (Dede Lovelace) and Indigo (Ajani Russell) in pandemic-era NYC.

The first episode of Season Two of Betty is available to watch now on HBO’s YouTube channel. The rest of the six-episode season will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max starting June 11th.

Rolling Stone’s four-star review of Season One called Betty “a tribute to these women who Moselle adores, and who wants you to adore as much as she does. Which isn’t hard once you’ve spent time with them; it’s their collective charisma in addition to the serious skating chops, that keeps the show from just feeling like subcultural anthropology.”