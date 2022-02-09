Pamela Adlon Is NOT a Boomer in ‘Better Things’ Final Season Trailer

FX’s beloved comedy-drama Better Things is wrapping up with its fifth and final season — and Pamela Adlon is back to finish her role as Sam Fox, the single mom of three who rarely has time to focus on herself. (Relatable, huh?)

On Wednesday, FX released the season’s official trailer as viewers got a sneak peek at Fox’s attempt to actually live her life to the fullest. Backed by the optimistic, sun-kissed “The Garden” by the Happy Fits, the trailer follows the mom as she sees her daughters start to come of age and watches her own mother (and herself) get older.

“No phones in the house for one week. We have a landline!” she tells her daughters in one scene, before one of them quips, “Ok, boomer.” Fox doesn’t take it: “For the last time, I am not a boomer. I’m Generation X!”

The trailer also touches on her career struggles in the film business. “Sam embraces each moment, and each member of her family, with a fierce love, raw honesty, and biting humor,” the series description reads. “As each of the Fox women come of age into the next phase of their life, they are inspired to reevaluate themselves, learn from the past and find their own direction.”

The fifth and final season of Better Things — the series created by Adlon and Louis C.K. — is set to premiere on FX on Monday, Feb. 28 at 10 PM ET. A new episode will release each week.