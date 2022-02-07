 AMC Previews 'Better Call Saul' Farewell Season With First Look Teaser - Rolling Stone
The Salamanca Twins Are Back in ‘Better Call Saul’ Farewell Season Teaser

Still awaiting a release date, viewers are piecing together potential clues to figure it out themselves

better call saul season six teaserbetter call saul season six teaser

Daniel Moncada as Leonel Salamanca, Luis Moncada as Marco Salamanca in 'Better Call Saul' Season Five.

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Tel

There are some loose ends waiting to be tied up in Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season. In the brief first teaser for the farewell season, cousins Leonel and Marco Salamanca make their return, strolling through a crime scene.

While an exact return date for the show is still unknown, fans are scanning the 15-second clip for potential clues. For instance, the two yellow evidence cards in the shot are marked D and R, the fourth and 18th letters of the alphabet, leading some to presume an April 18 air date.

It’s been almost two years since the Season Five finale of Better Call Saul, and now that the series is approaching an end, co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are making sure they have room to address all of the lingering questions and plot points they’ve laid out over the last seven years.

“I don’t want to say we’ve got it all figured out. I’m very happy to have Vince in the writers room this season, even though we’re doing it remotely, because we’re getting to finish this thing that we started together. But we’re deep in the struggle. Even though we have ideas about where we’re going, we’re always ready to jettison them,” Gould told Rolling Stone in 2020. “We have these 13 episodes, and that’s it. There’s no ‘eventually’ anymore.”

