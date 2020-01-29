 'Better Call Saul': Watch Tense New Trailer for Season Five - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next QAnon YouTubers Are Telling People to Drink Bleach to Ward Off Coronavirus Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

‘Breaking Bad’ Favorites Return in Tense New Trailer for ‘Better Call Saul’

Season Five of prequel series will premiere in February

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman spirals deeper into the criminal underbelly of Albuquerque in the new trailer for Season Five of Better Call Saul.

In classic Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fashion, the new clip is set to Jim Reeves’ wholesome country tune, “Welcome to My World,” although the montage it soundtracks is decisively gritty. Among the scenes the trailer teases is a nerve-wracking meeting with Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), a sudden kiss between Saul (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and a one-sided street brawl that finds Mike (Jonathan Banks) taking a sucker punch before swiftly breaking his assailant’s arm.

The trailer also teases two compelling returns: Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), the infamous ex-cartel honcho now confined to a wheelchair strapped with a bell, and Walter White’s brother-in-law, DEA agent Hank Schrader (Dean Norris). Better Call Saul confirmed that Norris and Steven Michael Quezada — who played Hank’s partner, Gomez — would reprise their roles for two episodes earlier this month.

Better Call Saul will return with a special two-night premiere February 23rd and 24th.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.