‘Breaking Bad’ Favorites Return in Tense New Trailer for ‘Better Call Saul’

Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman spirals deeper into the criminal underbelly of Albuquerque in the new trailer for Season Five of Better Call Saul.

In classic Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fashion, the new clip is set to Jim Reeves’ wholesome country tune, “Welcome to My World,” although the montage it soundtracks is decisively gritty. Among the scenes the trailer teases is a nerve-wracking meeting with Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), a sudden kiss between Saul (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and a one-sided street brawl that finds Mike (Jonathan Banks) taking a sucker punch before swiftly breaking his assailant’s arm.

The trailer also teases two compelling returns: Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), the infamous ex-cartel honcho now confined to a wheelchair strapped with a bell, and Walter White’s brother-in-law, DEA agent Hank Schrader (Dean Norris). Better Call Saul confirmed that Norris and Steven Michael Quezada — who played Hank’s partner, Gomez — would reprise their roles for two episodes earlier this month.

Better Call Saul will return with a special two-night premiere February 23rd and 24th.