‘Better Call Saul’ Sets Premiere Date for Sixth and Final Season

AMC has announced when Better Call Saul will return for the first part of its sixth and final season, as well as a trio of short-form series inspired by the Breaking Bad spinoff.

The first seven episodes of the acclaimed Bob Odenkirk-starring drama arrive weekly on AMC on April 18, with the final six episodes set to premiere in the summer starting July 11.

Better Call Saul previously shared a brief teaser for Season 6, which Odenkirk stated was “a helluva great season. Our best…”

Someday…SOON. It's a helluva great season. Our best… https://t.co/Y4q27THznb — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) February 7, 2022

“In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising, and, yes, heartbreaking season. Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors, and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together.”

Fret not, fans dreading the end of Better Call Saul: AMC also revealed there will be three short-form shows inspired by the series for their digital platform. First up is Slippin’ Jimmy, a six-part animated series that “follows the misadventures of a young Jimmy McGill and his childhood friends in Chicago, Illinois” in the Seventies. Better Call Saul’s Employee Training Video series will also return this summer.

Additionally, Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn will return to the small screen in a new AMC show called Cooper’s Bar, where she plays a Hollywood exec who frequents the titular watering hole.

“Vince [Gilligan], Peter and Bob took the question, ‘Why would you ever try to follow one of the most celebrated and beloved shows in television history with a sequel’ and they answered it on every possible level, with truly extraordinary results,” AMC president of entertainment Dan McDermott said in a statement. “Saul Goodman has been a central character on AMC for more than a decade, and he really livens up the place. Profound appreciation and respect for Vince, Peter, Bob, Rhea, Jonathan, Giancarlo, Patrick, Michael, and everyone else responsible for this remarkable series, which has earned its place alongside Breaking Bad in the hearts and minds of millions of fans and in the pantheon of great television. As we approach these final episodes, it truly is S’all good, man.”