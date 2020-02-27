Kim Wexler’s Ethics Course Has Us Hoping She’ll Get Her Own ‘Better Call Saul’ Spinoff

At some point (specifically next year), Better Call Saul will have to end, and, lest Vince Gilligan addicts waste away from lack of stimuli, here’s hoping lawyer Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) gets her own show. Thankfully, the folks over at Saul are doing us something similar with a new series of short videos on ethics hosted by Kim. Yup, ethics.

Given that the first two episodes of Saul‘s fifth season featured Kim following Jimmy/Saul (Bob Odenkirk) down the garden path of questionable legal ethics by lying to her clients, the three-minute video is basically a warning against everything that’s likely to happen this season. We know sweet bumbler Jimmy McGill is destined to become smooth-talking eyesore Saul Goodman, and Kim … well, she doesn’t appear in Breaking Bad, but she’s already resorted to Saul-esque tactics in the past, and it doesn’t seem like she’s stopping any time soon.

The law and legal ethics go hand in hand. You won’t become a household name overnight! Here are your ETHICAL marketing hacks from Kim Wexler. pic.twitter.com/trfkpHUAxd — Better Call Saul First Two Episodes Now Streaming (@BetterCallSaul) February 27, 2020

In the video — created by “Saul Goodman Productions” — McGill/Goodman directs Kim off-camera as she counts down the basics of legal ethics. “If you want to be a good lawyer, you have to be a good lawyer,” she intones, before informing viewers about ethical marketing — all lessons that fly in the face of Saul/Jimmy’s usual practices. Next time, Kim says, they’ll discuss communication.

Could this little spinoff series point to a bigger role for Kim in the future? Gotta Get Giselle, in honor of the name she uses when she and Jimmy pull cons? Or perhaps something more legit? One can only hope as Saul/Jimmy/Gene hurtles toward the proverbial finish-line — perhaps located in a Cinnabon in Omaha, and hopefully not a hole in the desert.