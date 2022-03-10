Jimmy McGill Completes His Saul Goodman Transformation in New ‘Better Call Saul’ Trailer

Jimmy McGill cements his transformation into Saul Goodman with that “LWYRUP” license plate in the new trailer for the final season of Better Call Saul.

The trailer (unsurprisingly) doesn’t offer much in the way of hard plot points about the Breaking Bad prequel’s endgame, but it sure does capture an ominous vibe the way only Vince Gilligan and Co. can. The clip pairs the dulcet tones of Andy Williams’ “Days of Wine and Roses” with a moody montage of footage as Jimmy/Saul (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) take stock of their lives and try to navigate their place in the brewing storm between the Salamanca family and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

Season Six of Better Call Saul will arrive in two parts. The first seven episodes will start airing weekly on AMC on April 18, while the final run of six episodes premieres July 11.

While Better Call Saul is coming to an end, AMC previously announced that there would be three short-form shows inspired by the series arriving on their digital platform. These include Slippin’ Jimmy, a six-part animated series about Jimmy McGill’s childhood in Chicago during the Seventies, as well as Better Call Saul’s “Employee Training Video” series, which will return this summer.

The last offering will be Cooper’s Bar, a six-episode series centered around a neighborhood bar in Los Angeles. Seehorn served as an executive producer and director on the series, and will also appear in it as a Hollywood executive who’s a regular at the titular watering hole.