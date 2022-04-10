‘Better Call Saul’ Confirms the Return of ‘Breaking Bad’ Duo for Final Season

After six seasons of anticipation and teases, Better Call Saul has finally confirmed the moment fans of the Breaking Bad spinoff have waited for: The return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

It was long-rumored that the characters played by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would eventually appear during Better Call Saul, a prequel series of sorts. With the Bob Odenkirk-starring show entering its final season, AMC revealed the return of the meth-making duo in a tweet Saturday. “They’re coming back,” the tweet announced alongside a photo of Pinkman and White.

Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould also confirmed the characters’ return Saturday during a panel at PaleyFest LA, Variety reports.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,” Gould said. “How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

Earlier in the week, co-creator Vince Gilligan also teased an appearance by Cranston and Paul in Better Call Saul’s final season, which leads into Breaking Bad’s first season.

“These two worlds cross over in a way that you haven’t seen before, that’s for sure,” Gilligan said. “It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?”

(White and Pinkman did previously reunite on-screen when Cranston made a cameo in the then-secret Breaking Bad movie El Camino in 2019.)

The first half of Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season premieres April 18 on AMC; the last six episodes will arrive starting in July.