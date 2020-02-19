Jimmy McGill Becomes Saul Goodman in Teaser for ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5

Better Call Saul catches up with its title in a new teaser for the fifth season of the show, which debuts Sunday, February 23rd at 10 p.m. EST on AMC.

In the clip, Jimmy McGill (now Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk) brandishes a cellphone with a very special speed-dial button at a selection of colorful degenerates. “I’m not just the cellphone guy,” McGill/Goodman intones, “I’m the lawyer who’s going to fight for you.”

Over the course of the Breaking Bad prequel, we’ve come to know McGill as an aspiring good guy — a former hustler intent on making good in the legal profession. He’s a bumbler, though, and often falls into his former huckster persona, Slippin’ Jimmy, finally falling from grace after double-crossing his older brother and de facto role model, Chuck, who’s a far more professional lawyer than he. That betrayal also causes Jimmy to lose his right to practice law, causing him to slide further into the underbelly he comfortably occupies when he appears as Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) lawyer in Breaking Bad.

When last we saw McGill at the end of Season Four of Better Call Saul, he’d finally earned back the right to practice law. This time, however, he’s assumed the name Saul Goodman, a persona he adopted following his ousting from the legal profession under which he eventually started selling burner phones (among other things). Hence the custom cells he’s slinging in the clip.

Judging by McGill’s brightly clashing suit — Bad fans will remember Saul Goodman’s questionable fashion sense — his name seems like it will fully change in season five.

Following the Better Call Saul premiere Sunday, episode two will air the following night, Monday, February 24th, during the show’s regular timeslot at 9 p.m. EST.