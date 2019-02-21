15 Pieces of ‘Game of Thrones’ Merch to Get You Ready for the Final Season

We’re just weeks away from the final season of Game of Thrones, and whether you’re a die-hard fan, on the hunt for a novelty gift, or a serious collector hoping to nab some memorabilia before the series signs off for good, we’ve found 10 pieces of merch that pay tribute to one of the most beloved shows on television.

As previously announced, the final season of Game of Thrones premieres April 14th on HBO and you can can stream the new episodes with an HBO subscription through Hulu or Amazon Video. Both Hulu and Amazon are currently offering a 7-day free trial to HBO to let you stream all its shows for free (including the most recent season of GoT). The price holds at $14.99/month after that and you can cancel anytime. Sign-up for the Hulu free trial here and check out the Amazon trial here.

Use the free trials to catch up on Game of Thrones before it returns this spring, then take home a piece of merch for yourself or a friend. We’ve found everything from fan-created collectibles, to officially-licensed products, and limited-edition exclusives that you’ll want to snag before the series end.

1. Game of Thrones Season 7 Coloring Book

Re-live the most recent season of GoT with this adult coloring book that features more than 60 pages for you to color and doodle through. Great for a mid-day distraction at work, or to stay occupied while traveling, the book depicts memorable scenes and characters from season 7. Note: this book features more realistic grayscale images rather than the traditional, open line-art style. Choose to shade in the images with multiple colors, or use different variations of one color to enhance the depth and artistic effect. Purchase: $7.39 on Amazon.com.

2. Game of Thrones Playing Cards

Looking for a great party favor? Grab a pack of these Game of Thrones playing cards. The standard-sized deck features 52 cards and two jokers, all featuring characters and iconic images from the show. Purchase: $10.99 on Amazon.com.

3. “Winter is Coming” Color-Changing Mug

This best-selling Direwolf mug changes color from black to white once hot liquid is poured in, letting you know that a cold winter is coming – even if your drink stays warm. The 11 oz. ceramic mug ships with a white gift box for easy gift-giving and presentation. A great novelty item for the office or at home, the mug reacts to everything from coffee to soup to tea. Purchase: $14.95 on Amazon.com.

4. Hodor Door Stop

One of the most popular pieces of “GoT” merchandise, this wooden door stop immortalizes Hodor’s tragic death in season six of the show. The phrase, “Hold the door,” became an instant pop culture meme, and even fair-weather fans will recognize the clever play on words when they step into your house. This hand-made door stop is crafted from hardwood oak, and available in three stains, from light to dark. It’s laser-engraved with Hodor’s name and hand-sanded for a smooth finish. Purchase: $18.99 on Amazon.com.

5. “Make Westeros Great Again” Cap

Will order finally return to the continent? Who will rise up and make Westeros great again? Or will their people be doomed to a world of ice and fire forever? Get ready for the final season will these velco-backed baseball caps, available in “night watch black” or “Targaryen Red.” Purchase: $19.95 on Amazon.com.

6. Game of Thrones Wine

Toast to the the final season by picking up a bottle of this Game of Thrones wine. Produced along California’s Central Coast, this red wine is a blend of Syrah, Tempranillo and Petite Sirah, and features notes of black cherry, brambly blackberry, vanilla and cocoa, mixed with hints of leather, vanilla and spice. Order online to have it delivered to your door in time for your next party or dinner. Purchase: $19.99 on Wine.com.

7. “Dinner is Coming” Cutting Board

This solid maple and walnut wood cutting board is handmade in Oklahoma, and features a clever take on the show’s tag line. The cutting board comes pre-oiled on one side, with a food-safe oil that preserves and strengthens the wood, while a laser engraved GoT crest and slogan adorns the other side. The board is made to order and entirely cut, sanded, and finished by hand. Purchase: $24.00 on Amazon.com.

8. House Stark Handbag

Crafted from a luxe, vegan leather, this quilted handbag features the House Stark wolf sigil in the center of the flap, and a practical satchel design. A zippered pocket keeps everything in place, while the adjustable shoulder strap is also removable if you just want to hold the purse using the top handle. This House Stark Handbag measures 7″ tall x 9 1/2″ wide x 3″ deep. Purchase: $49.99 on ThinkGeek.com. (For an alternative option, the HBO store has this $78 faux fur backpack inspired by House Stark as well).

9. Iron Throne Replica

While eBay has full-scale models available for sale, starting at $1500, this replica of the Iron Throne comes in at a more reasonable 7″ and $60. It makes an easy addition to your office desk, bookshelf or side table (reviewers like this as a cool phone stand or to display your GoT action figures). An officially-licensed product, the mini throne is made from a durable polyresin material and comes with a sturdy, weighted base. Purchase: $59.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

10. Risk: Game of Thrones Edition

The classic board game gets a TV twist as players strategize and battle for the Iron Throne. Claim your right to the Throne with one of seven Noble House armies, while the 28 character cards (four per house) equip you with special skills and abilities to defend against attacks. Exclusive to this edition: a striking game box with silver-foil stamps of the House sigils, and seven personalized Player Boards customized for each House. This limited-edition set contains more than 650 total pieces. Purchase: $65.99 on Amazon.com.

11. Iron Throne Bookend

For something a little weightier, pick up this heavyweight bookend, which measures just over 7.5″ in height, and features a hand-painted base with the sigils from all of the houses. Purchase: $74.95 on HBO.com.

12. House Targaryen Crossbody Bag

From handbag designer Danielle Nicole, this House Targaryen-themed purse is a great conversation piece to bring to your next party or event, thanks to its striking red facade, dragon-inspired detailing, and the faux leather fringe trim. The bag features a top zip closure and three interior card slots. Measures 10″W x 7.25″H. 7.5″ wristlet length. Purchase: $78.00 on HBO.com.

13. Jon Snow Duel Art Print

Game of Thrones has inspired a lot of great fan art over the years, and we like this one, from Japanese painter and illustrator, Sei-G, whose work interprets Game of Thrones as Feudal Japan. Drawing on traditional Asian watercolor art techniques and familiar Japanese motifs, this print explores Jon Snow’s infamous duel with Qhorin Halfhand in a new and novel way. The full-color print comes housed in a solid timber frame (available in four colors) and is packed in a gallery-quality box for safe shipping. Purchase: $80.00 on Redbubble.com.

14. The Complete Seasons 1-7 on Blu-ray and Digital

Catch up on all the storylines, plot twists, deaths and – spoiler alert – resurrections, with this 30-disc boxed set, that contains every Game of Thrones episode from seasons 1-7. The set (which is also available on DVD) comes with a digital code for you to stream all the episodes from your devices as well. Purchase: $149.99 on Amazon.com.

15. Hound’s Helmet Prop Replica

This limited-edition fiberglass helmet is a replica of the Hound’s helmet featured on the show. As one of the most deadly and feared men in Westeros, Sandor Clegane has wreaked havoc on his people for years, though his distinctive helm hardly seems as foreboding on this wooden stand. This wearable model(!) features fully operable jaws(!!) and fits most adult heads. It’s mounted on a silkscreened wood base with the Clegane sigil of three black dogs. An officially-licensed Game of Thrones collectible, only 2500 of these helmets were made, and each purchase comes with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Whether you choose to wear it or keep it as a display piece is completely up to you. Purchase: $299.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

This article was republished with the permission of Variety. Editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.