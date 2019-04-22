6 Essential Books For ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans

As the final season of Game of Thrones draws to a close, we’ve found six best-selling books that keep the stories of Westeros and beyond alive. From the original novels that inspired the hit HBO show (which you can watch with a free HBO trial on Amazon), to collectible tomes that highlight behind-the-scenes secrets, these books make a great gift or addition to your bookcase, whether you’re a fantasy fan or searching for the keys to the Iron Throne.

1. Game of Thrones Boxed Set

Are the books better than the series? Pick up this set and decide for yourself. George R. R. Martin’s entire monumental series is included in this collector’s boxed set, which includes all five books, from A Game of Thrones to A Dance With Dragons. This paperback collection makes a great display piece on your bookshelf and a great gift idea too.

Finish the book before the series is over, to compare notes on how it all ends. Spoiler: producers on the HBO series have said the show is inspired by Martin’s writings but won’t necessarily stay true to the original books. Purchase: $29.97 on Amazon.com. You can also read the books for free right now with a free trial to Audible. Get more details here.

2. A Game of Thrones: The Graphic Novel

Game of Thrones comes to life in vivid, full-color detail in this graphic novel adaptation, with artwork by illustrator Tommy Patterson. The book highlights many of the storylines from the first book in the series, and includes a preface from George R. R. Martin. It’s a new way to experience the familiar characters, tropes and motifs from the hit franchise.

Bonus features include the original renderings of key scenes and characters from the graphic novels, and a walk-through from Patterson of his creative process, from auditioning his team of artists to coloring the final pages. Purchase: $16.69 on Amazon.com.

3. The World of Ice & Fire: The Untold History of Westeros and the Game of Thrones

A must for trivia buffs and Thrones fanatics alike, this hardcover book reads like a comprehensive, colorful Wikipedia of the Seven Kingdoms. Details include full-color maps and full family trees for Houses Stark, Lannister and Targaryen, plus vividly constructed accounts of the “epic battles, bitter rivalries, and daring rebellions that lead to the events of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire.'”

This is an official collaboration between George R.R. Martin and the creators of the GoT fan site, Westeros.org. Martin himself contributes new material to the book, responding to fan theories and addressing some of the most commonly asked questions about the history of the Kingdoms and the often convoluted relationships between the characters. Purchase: $31.50 on Amazon.com.

4. The Lands of Ice and Fire: Maps from King’s Landing to Across the Narrow Sea

This collection of full-color maps from the Seven Kingdoms makes for a great display piece on your bookshelf, coffee table, or detached and framed on the wall.

Featuring original artwork from illustrator and cartographer Jonathan Roberts, the book highlights the beautifully barren landscapes of Game of Thrones in realistic detail, tracking everything from the main kingdoms, to the scene behind the wall, to the epic journeys of the characters as they explore their vast world.

Fans will appreciate how the book casts some new perspective on the show, helping to highlight just how arduous and intense the processions are, as each House battles for the throne. The poster-sized images measure approximately 9-by-12 inches – ideal for framing and hanging, or as a great collector’s item. Purchase: $25.10 on Amazon.com.

5. Game of Thrones: The Storyboards

This official companion book to the HBO show showcases the work of Game of Thrones’ storyboard artist William Simpson, with behind-the-scenes images and a look at the early conceptual art from the series. Curated from Simpson’s extensive archive, the publisher says the collection, “represents the exemplary artistic development involved in one of the most visually dynamic shows on television.”

Inside, you’ll find sketches from key scenes in the series, along with notes from Simpson about the creative process behind taking something from the page to the screen. The book comes in a deluxe slipcase that’s ready for display or gifting. Purchase: $37.42 on Amazon.com.

6. A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Game of Thrones Companion Cookbook

And now for something completely different, foodie fans will love this Game of Thrones cookbook, with more than 100 recipes inspired by the characters, episode titles and storylines from the show.

Fresh with fantasy, the book features a range of dishes, from appetizers to comfort foods to desserts, all divided by region. Example dishes: a rack of lamb, pork pie and mutton to feast on at the Wall, and quails drowned in butter and iced milk with honey to enjoy in the halls of King’s Landing.

Each recipe is accompanied by the passages from the books that inspired the dish, along with full-color photographs and easy, step-by-step instructions. The book is officially endorsed by George R.R. Martin and includes a foreword from the author himself. Purchase: $23.72 on Amazon.com.

This article is being republished with the permission of Variety. To read the original article, click here. Editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something from our links, PMC may earn a commission.