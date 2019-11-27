See Bernie Sanders ‘Slow Jam’ the Democratic Debate on ‘Fallon’

Bernie Sanders delivered his “slow jam” analysis of the most recent Democratic debate alongside the Roots and Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s The Tonight Show.

Sanders’ slow jam technique leaned closer to spoken word and stump speeches than smooth vocal stylings, but the Roots provided the Vermont senator with an R&B foundation to lay out his plan for America.

“During last week’s debates, I went toe-to-toe with my fellow Democrats on the issues that matter most: We need to defeat Trump, the most dangerous president in American history,” Sanders said. “But we need to do more. We can no longer tolerate three people owning more wealth than the bottom half of America. I have the experience to fight for that bottom half and to create an economy that works for all of us, and not just those on top.”

Fallon then crooned in response, “Oh yeah, Bernie Sanders is looking out for your bottom half. He knows it’s been neglected for too long, now he wants to pay it some extra special attention. He’s sick and tired of having just a few people on top, that’s why Bernie’s here to spread the love.”

Sanders’ second “verse” dealt with corporate greed and its role in influencing American politics.

“[Sanders] might not have a Super PAC, but he’s packing something super,” Fallon sang. “He’s all about taking a firm stance against corporations to give the people what they desire.”

Sanders then chimed in, “I know you’re joking, but it actually is quite sexy.”

“Just the way you said that has me feeling the Bern,” Fallon quipped.

In addition to slow-jamming the news, Sanders also issued a warning about climate change, shot free throws with Fallon and discussed his Ariana Grande endorsement.