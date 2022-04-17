 Benedict Cumberbatch to Host Next 'SNL' Episode - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Lizzo Address Chris Evans Pregnancy Rumors in 'SNL' Opening Monologue
Home TV TV News

Benedict Cumberbatch to Host Next ‘SNL’ Episode With Musical Guest Arcade Fire

Show is set to return from a brief hiatus on May 7

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Benedict Cumberbatch Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony. 28 Feb 2022 Pictured: Benedict Cumberbatch. Photo credit: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA832787_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]Benedict Cumberbatch Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony. 28 Feb 2022 Pictured: Benedict Cumberbatch. Photo credit: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA832787_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Credit: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Following Saturday Night Live‘s spring break, Benedict Cumberbatch is set to host the show for the second time on May 7.

His appearance is scheduled for the day after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters. In the Sam Raimi-directed film, Cumberbatch will reprise his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the titular character who is this time grappling with the complexities of the multiverse. Back in 2016, the actor initially made his debut on SNL when he was promoting the first Doctor Strange movie.

Cumberbatch’s forthcoming appearance on SNL was announced in the midst of this week’s episode which featured Lizzo pulling double duty as host and musical guest. Season 47 of SNL has featured a wide range of hosts including Kim Kardashian, John Mulaney, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Rudd and Billie Eilish, who appeared as both host and musical guest.

Arcade Fire is set to join Cumberbatch for their fifth stint as musical guest on SNL — and their first in four years. The band is slated to release their first LP in five years, WE, on May 6.

In This Article: Arcade Fire, Benedict Cumberbatch, Lizzo, Saturday Night Live, SNL

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.