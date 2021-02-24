‘Behind the Music,’ ‘Yo! MTV Raps,’ ‘Unplugged’ to Return via Paramount+

Several classic MTV and VH1 shows are getting reboots for digital streaming service Paramount+, ViacomCBS announced on Wednesday.

On the music front, VH1 and MTV franchises Behind the Music, Yo! MTV Raps and Unplugged will get an update on the platform. A new unscripted series, From Cradle to Stage, is also slated for the digital service. Based on the book written by Dave Grohl’s mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl, From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars, the six-episode series will be co-hosted by the mother and son team, with the Foo Fighters frontman also serving as director.

“We are thrilled to re-invent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises, including Behind the Music and Yo! MTV Raps, for Paramount+,” Bruce Gilmer, ViacomCBS President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, said in a statement. “In addition, we will partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform, such as Dave Grohl’s Cradle to Stage based on his mom’s critically-acclaimed book, and many more to come.”

The revival of Yo! MTV Raps, which originally ran on MTV from 1988 to 1995, will feature a similar format to the original, with hosted segments, live performances and cyphers taking place. The revamp of music documentary series Behind the Music, which originally aired on VH1 from 1997 to 2014, will get a new look visually. MTV Unplugged, which first hit the network in 1989, has sporadically aired over recent years, with specials and online offerings. The new Unplugged will also feature performances that will stream as specials several times a year.

In the reality TV realm, Paramount+ will stream both returning franchises and new series. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and Road Rules are back for the service, and a reunion of the cast from the first season of The Real World return for The Real World Homecoming: New York. New unscripted reality shows include Queen of the Universe, a singing competition show where drag queens compete for the title and $100,000, and The Challenge: All Stars, where 22 stars selected from Real World and Road Rules return to compete for $500,000.

The Real World Homecoming: New York premieres on March 4th. Air dates for the rest of the aforementioned series have not been announced.