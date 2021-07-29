VH1’s ‘Behind the Music’ Returns as Streaming Series on Paramount+: Watch it Online Here

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The long-running VH1 series Behind the Music is making a return to the airwaves (or at least the Internet) with a new reboot airing exclusively on Paramount+.

Per the streaming service, the new 2021 Behind the Music will feature episodes with both new and legacy artists, who sit down for intimate conversations and interviews to reveal, “The moments they’ll never forget, the stories they’ve never told [and] the secrets they’ve never revealed.”

The first season of the Behind the Music reboot features Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block, Bret Michaels, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe. While some of these artists were profiled on the original Behind the Music series (which ran on VH1 from 1997 to 2014), their episodes have been updated with new footage and new interviews.

How to Watch Behind the Music Online

If you want to watch the new 2021 Behind the Music re-boot, you’ll need to sign-up for a subscription to Paramount+. Pricing for streaming service starts at just $4.99/month (about the price of a cup of coffee) and gets you instant access to stream Behind the Music online, on your phone, TV, tablet or computer.

Your subscription lets you watch Behind the Music on Paramount+, in addition to the entire Paramount+ library of TV shows, movies and originals (think Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight and even the recent iCarly reboot). Paramount+ says it currently has more than 30,000 episodes of programming available to watch online.

You’ll also be able to stream the original Behind the Music on Paramount+ in addition to the new episodes.

How to Stream Behind the Music Online Free

If you want to watch Behind the Music episodes online free, sign-up for a Paramount+ free trial, which gets you a week of free streaming on the service. You can use the 7-day free trial to watch Behind the Music for free, before canceling your subscription or continuing on at the $4.99/month price.

Behind the Music Reboot: Episodes, Artists, What to Know

The first season of the Behind the Music reboot features eight episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+. Here is the full schedule for the new Behind the Music air dates.

July 29 : Ricky Martin

July 29: LL Cool J

August 5: Huey Lewis

August 12: Busta Rhymes

August 19: Duran Duran

August 26: New Kids on the Block

September 2: Bret Michaels

September 9: Fat Joe

The original Behind the Music was a documentary music series that ran for 15 seasons on VH1. Its first episode debuted on August 17, 1997 with a profile of Milli Vanilli, and the group’s famous fall from grace. The series was known for getting its subjects to speak candidly about their careers, often addressing controversial incidents or opening up about personal events that had, until the airing of the show, never been revealed publicly.

MC Hammer famously detailed how he squandered his fortune on bad investments and overspending, leaving the rapper bankrupt and abandoned by his so-called friends. Many episodes also featured metal bands like Motley Crüe and Poison, who boasted about their days of partying and drug use, while reflecting on their heyday in the Eighties. It wasn’t just the artists who were featured on the show — producers would frequently interview family members, colleagues, fellow artists and journalists to provide anecdotes and context to the artists’ stories.

There were Behind the Music episodes devoted to artists that had passed too, like the late singer Selena, and even an episode titled “The Day the Music Died,” after Don McLean famous “American Pie” lyric, which references the deaths of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and “The Big Bopper” J.P. Richardson in a 1959 plane crash.

All of the original Behind the Music episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ in addition to the new reboot episodes.

The return of Behind the Music is just one of a number of Nickelodeon, MTV and VH1 classics that are being rebooted for Paramount+. The streaming service launched with a reunion of the original The Real World cast, and has also rebooted the popular Nickelodeon series, iCarly. A Beavis and Butt-head film is also the works, and Paramount+ just announced a new reboot of the celebrity reality series, The Surreal Life.

An accompanying podcast is also being produced to coincide with the launch of the new Behind the Music series. New podcast episodes will drop weekly and will be available on the iHeartRadio app.