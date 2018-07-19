Beck Brings Shimmering Pop Song ‘Wow’ to ‘Colbert’

On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday Beck performed his euphoric song “Wow,” off his last album Colors.

Beck’s backing band expertly recreated the track’s subtle groove, its swift drums and spacey synths. Beck, of course, busted out some of his signature dance moves as he tore through the song, punctuating delightfully offbeat lyrics like, “Standing on the lawn doin’ jiu jitsu/ Girl in a bikini with the Lamborghini shih tzu.”

Beck released Colors last October and has spent much of the past year on the road in support of the album. He’s set to wrap the current leg of his North American tour tomorrow, July 20th, in Philadelphia, after which he’ll play Outside Lands in San Francisco in August. On September 13th, Beck will launch another North American run in Minneapolis, Minnesota.