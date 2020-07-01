‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Reimagining to Air on Comedy Central

Comedy Central announced on Wednesday that a reimagined version of Beavis and Butt-Head, MTV’s beloved Nineties adult cartoon comedy, will be coming to the network.

The new version of the show, which originally aired from 1993 to 1997, will present the two teenage couch potatoes as Gen X parents raising their Gen Z children. Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge returns as writer, producer and voice actor for the series’ two leads.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central,” President of Entertainment and Youth Group president Chris McCarthy said. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

As for Judge, he had only this to say: “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again.”

Comedy Central has ordered two seasons of the reimagined series, which follows Judge’s extensive work on other television shows and movies including King of the Hill, Office Space and Silicon Valley. From 2017 to 2018, Judge helmed Tales From the Tour Bus, an animated documentary series that followed the biographical history of musicians.