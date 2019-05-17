‘Batwoman’: Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane Transforms into New Superhero in First Look Trailer

Batwoman, the latest forthcoming series in the CW’s Arrowverse, which is based on DC Comics’ characters, has unveiled its first look trailer featuring a defiant Kate Kane (portrayed by Orange is the New Black‘s Ruby Rose) stepping in to rid Gotham City of evil after her cousin Bruce Wayne has gone missing.

In the origin story-focused clip, Kane’s father, Jacob Kane, has issued his Crows Private Security firm to help restore order in the city. However, when Crows security teammate Sophie Moore—who is also Kate’s ex-girlfriend and for whom it appears she still has deep feelings—is captured, Kate is determined to step in for her missing superhero cousin to find her.

She discovers Bruce Wayne’s bat cave and his suit, which she appears to don for a while when battling criminals. However, when Batman seems to be getting all the kudos for her good deeds, she says, “I’m not about to let a man take credit for a woman’s work,” before her new costume is revealed.

Batwoman is slated to air on Sundays via the CW this fall.