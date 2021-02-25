See Trailer for Director Barry Jenkins’ ‘The Underground Railroad’ Series

Amazon Prime Video has shared the first teaser trailer for The Underground Railroad, director Barry Jenkins’ limited series about the Civil War-era slave-liberating network.

Based on author Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer-winning novel, the 10-episode series focuses on a slave named Cora Randall who, following her escape from a Georgia plantation, journeys out of the Antebellum South via the rumored “Underground Railroad.” Along the way, she is pursued by a bounty hunter harboring a grudge, as the only slave ever to evade him was Cora’s mother.

Jenkins serves as showrunner and director of all 10 episodes of the series, the Moonlight filmmaker’s first foray into television. The Underground Railroad premieres on Amazon Prime Video on May 14th.

The Underground Railroad stars Thuso Mbedu as Cora, along with Chase W. Dillon, Joel Edgerton. Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus “MJ” Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan.