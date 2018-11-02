Barbra Streisand Duets With Corden, Recalls Hilarious Siri Story on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Barbra Streisand sang a career-spanning, behind-the-wheel set on Thursday’s Late Late Show, joining host James Corden for his latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke.”

Corden opened the segment walking out to the curb of his home and spotting a boot on his car tire, prompting him to ring up his “mate” for a lift. “I just finished making an album, and I don’t usually put the radio on and hear music,” Streisand told the host. “Do you really have to hear music?” Instead, they worked through her own back catalog, duetting on ballads (“The Way We Were”), disco tunes (“No More Tears (Enough Is Enough”), fanciful musical numbers (Funny Girl‘s “Don’t Rain on My Parade”) and a pair of tracks from her newly issued LP, Walls (“Don’t Lie to Me” and a mash-up of John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World”).

In-between the songs, Streisand joked about her sub-par driving skills (“I [once] found myself turning into the up-ramp of a highway, and the cars were coming down,” she recalled. “I thought, ‘That’s it – I’m not driving anymore'”) and blamed her 27-year stage hiatus on intense stage fright (“I don’t get ‘nervous nervous,’ but I don’t enjoy it,” she said. “I don’t want to disappoint people”).

In a hilarious anecdote, she admitted to personally calling Apple CEO Tim Cook to ask if they could fix the way Siri pronounced her name on the iPhone. “People still mispronounce my name,” she said. “What’s a better way to change my name than to speak to Apple, Tim Cook, and say, ‘It would be so helpful is Siri said my name right. Is that possible? … I once called Steve Jobs, ya know, when I couldn’t figure something out on my computer.”