Barack Obama Talks Favorite Parts of Presidency, Unlikely Golf Games With Trump on ‘Colbert’

Barack Obama discussed the parts of the presidency he liked most (and least), the possibility of scheduling a tee time with President Donald Trump, and more in new excerpts from his extensive interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

As Obama largely maintained a relatively low profile during President Donald Trump’s tenure, Colbert asked if he ever looked at the news and missed the job. Obama said people regularly asked him if he would’ve taken a third term, knowing what we know now, and there was one particular arrangement that would’ve been appealing to him.

“If I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a frontman or frontwoman, and they had an earpiece in, and I was just in my basement in my sweats, looking through the stuff, then deliver the lines, but somebody else was doing all the talking — I’d be fine with that,” he said. “Because I found the work fascinating. Even on my worst days, I found puzzling out these big, complicated, difficult issues — especially if you’re working with some great people — to be professionally, really satisfying. But I do not miss having to wear a tie every day.”

Elsewhere, Obama said he thought Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election would help lower the overall temperature in the country, but touched on the challenges the president-elect will face with a divided government and a fractured media landscape that fuels polarization. Colbert also asked — half-jokingly — if Obama thought he might become friendly or familiar with Trump post-presidency, and maybe even go golfing with him as he has with his predecessors, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

“I do not,” Obama deadpanned quickly, then added: “Listen, from what I understand, he’s actually a pretty good golfer. I understand that — shockingly enough — there’s sometimes problems with the scoring, and whether he’s keeping track of his score.”