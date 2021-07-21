 Watch the New Trailer for HBO's Barack Obama Docuseries - Rolling Stone
Barack Obama Charts a Historic Course in New Trailer for ‘Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union’

Three-part HBO docuseries will examine the former president’s life and political career

Jon Blistein

HBO has released a new trailer for its upcoming three-part docuseries on Barack Obama, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union. It will premiere August 3rd, with additional episodes airing on the 4th and 5th.

Directed by Peter Kunhardt, the series will chronicle Obama’s personal and political journey, particularly through the lens of race. The trailer touches on Obama’s childhood, where he was one of just a handful of black kids in his school class, his early political efforts and how he built the unique coalition that helped him win the presidency in 2008. Later, the trailer examines how Republicans used racism to stymie Obama’s presidential agenda, and how Obama’s outlook and approach to racial justice issues changed as the Black Lives Matter movement began to take shape.

In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union will feature archival interviews with Obama, as well as new interviews with an array of figures including the late John Lewis, Obama’s longtime advisor David Axelrod, Rev. Al Sharpton, Cornel West, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Jelani Cobb, David Remnick and Rev. Jeremiah Wright.

