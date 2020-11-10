Bad Bunny Officially Joins Cast of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ for Season Three

Netflix has officially announced that Bad Bunny will have a guest role on the upcoming third season of Narcos: Mexico.

Per a release, Bad Bunny will play Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of the so-called Narco Juniors gang run by Ramon Arellano Felix (Manuel Masalva). The gang is filled with “rich, well connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs, and violence.”

Bad Bunny first revealed that he was involved in Narcos: Mexico in a Rolling Stone cover story back in May. He said he’d begun shooting scenes for the show earlier this year before the production was shut down due to the pandemic.

Set in the Nineties, Season Three of Narcos: Mexico captures the time period when globalization and the drug business collided. The show will center around “the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty — and every arrest, murder, and take-down only pushes real victory further away.”

Along with Bad Bunny the Season Three cast of Narcos: Mexico will also welcome Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, and Luisa Rubino. Returning series regulars include Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa. A premiere date for Season Three has yet to be announced.

In February, Bad Bunny released his new album, YHLQMDLG, which he followed up in May with the compilation, Las Que No Iban a Salir.