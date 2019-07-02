Aziz Ansari Preps New Netflix Stand-Up Special

Aziz Ansari will return to Netflix on July 9th with his latest stand-up special, Right Now. Filmmaker Spike Jonze (Her, Being John Malkovich) directed the project, which follows the comedian’s two previous Netflix specials, 2015’s Live at Madison Square Garden and 2013’s Buried Alive.

Ansari previewed Right Now with a brief teaser clip that shows him prepping for the show backstage, applying deodorant and walking out to a standing ovation — all while wearing a T-shirt featuring the cover of Metallica’s 1984 LP, Ride the Lightning.

The special, filmed during the New York City stops of Ansari’s 2019 “Road to Nowhere” tour, marks the comic’s first Netflix project after being accused of sexual misconduct in a controversial January 2018 piece for Babe.net titled “I went on a date with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life.” Ansari issued a statement soon after the article was published, writing that he thought the encounter was consensual and adding, “I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

The comedian returned to stand-up in May 2018, leading to the full tour. He recently played a trio of dates with Dave Chappelle in Austin, Texas, followed by two solo shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

In a February review of Ansari’s New York “pop-up show,” Vulture wrote that the Master of None star addressed the allegations in his set. “There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way,” he reportedly said. “But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward.”