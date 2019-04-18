Watch ‘Avengers’ Cast Answer Bizarre Character Questions on ‘Colbert’

Several cast members from the upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Endgame dropped by The Late Show to awkwardly answer some of the staff’s burning questions about their characters.

The jokey segment started relatively tame: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) playfully noted that her real-life superpower would be “[getting] rid of all the garbage,” and Chris Evans (Captain America) revealed that the Avengers’ biggest enemy isn’t Thanos but “chafing”: “If you’ve ever run through an inter-dimensional portal wearing a skin-tight body suit, you know what I mean.”

The bit grew more surreal from there, spiraling into bizarre scenes like Don Cheadle (War Machine) stealing someone’s toaster and trying to take credit for Emilio Estevez’s role in The Mighty Ducks, Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) explaining he put on “about 1,200 pounds of muscle” for his part and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) admitting with a deadpan stare that he hasn’t seen all the Avengers movies. Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) also appeared in the pre-filmed clip.

Avengers: Endgame, out April 22nd, also features Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Josh Brolin (Thanos) and Gwyneth Paltrow (“Pepper” Potts) among its all-star cast.