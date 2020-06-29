Ava DuVernay to Helm Series on Colin Kaepernick’s High School Years

All-star athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick‘s high school years will come to life in a new television series, Colin in Black and White, from Emmy Award-winning showrunner and filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

The six-episode limited series, produced by Netflix, will focus on Kaepernick’s formative adolescent years as a black teenager, shaping him into the civil rights leader who has protested police brutality both on and off the football field.

Colin in Black and White was developed in 2019 and recently completed this past May. Emmy-nominated screenwriter Michael Starrbury, who worked with DuVernay on the acclaimed limited series When They See Us, is credited as a writer and executive producer alongside DuVernay and Kaepernick, who will himself appear as the narrator of the series.

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” DuVernay said. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

“Too often we see race and black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick added. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”