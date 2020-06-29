 Ava DuVernay to Helm Series on Colin Kaepernick's High School Years - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Masked Singer Trolls Patrons at Kid Rock's Bar With 'Man in Mask' Johnny Cash Parody Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Ava DuVernay to Helm Series on Colin Kaepernick’s High School Years

Six-part Netflix series will feature Kaepernick as narrator

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
ava duvernay colin kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick's high school years will come to life in 'Colin in Black and White,' a six-part Netflix series from Ava DuVernay.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Todd Kirkland/AP/Shutterstock

All-star athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick‘s high school years will come to life in a new television series, Colin in Black and White, from Emmy Award-winning showrunner and filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

The six-episode limited series, produced by Netflix, will focus on Kaepernick’s formative adolescent years as a black teenager, shaping him into the civil rights leader who has protested police brutality both on and off the football field.

Colin in Black and White was developed in 2019 and recently completed this past May. Emmy-nominated screenwriter Michael Starrbury, who worked with DuVernay on the acclaimed limited series When They See Us, is credited as a writer and executive producer alongside DuVernay and Kaepernick, who will himself appear as the narrator of the series.

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” DuVernay said. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

“Too often we see race and black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick added. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: ava duvernay, Colin Kaepernick, Netflix

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.