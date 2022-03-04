‘Atlanta’ Is Back After Four Years — and the Crew Is Headed to Europe

The cast of Atlanta is headed to Europe. On Friday, FX released the official trailer of the show’s third season, as it follows Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Earn (Donald Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) during a tour on the other side of the Atlantic.

“You not worried about what the streets think?” Earn asks Paper Boi as he tries on a fancy outfit. “The streets?” he responds, confused. The trailer follows the crew as they get into some shenanigans during Paper Boi’s tour.

“It’s getting pretty intense,” FX wrote in the trailer’s description.

At the recent Television Critics Association winter press tour, FX announced that the show would go through the fourth season. “When the conditions are right for something to happen, it happens, and when they’re not, it doesn’t,” Glover told journalists, per The Hollywood Reporter. “The story was always supposed to be what it was.”

Glover also said at the time that the show’s last two seasons were filmed back-to-back given that the last episode of Atlanta aired in 2018. Expect the series’ final season to come much sooner than this one did.

Atlanta — which premieres on FX and also streams on Hulu — has earned Glover two Emmys: one for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and another for outstanding directing for a comedy series. Atlanta‘s second season also racked up three more Emmy Awards.