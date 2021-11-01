Brian Tyree Henry Stars in Long-Awaited ‘Atlanta’ Season Three Trailer

The wait for season three of FX’s Atlanta is almost over as the first official teaser promotional visual arrives via a cryptic website reveal.

On Halloween night, Donald Glover shared the link to a site called Gilga. The portal is described as a “nite-site” with its operational hours running only between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Users who accessed during that window and clicked around enough were able to uncover the trailer for the upcoming season of Atlanta set to premiere in 2022.

Sun Ra’s “It’s After the End of the World” soundtracks the season three preview. It leads into a scene of Paperboi, portrayed by Brian Tyree Henry, sitting at a table in near solitude apart from the two waiters facing the wall. An eerie, nails-on-a-chalkboard type sound plays the trailer out as the visual fades to a title card.

On Disney’s Investor Day last year, Atlanta was renewed for seasons three and four. The upcoming season was filmed mostly in Europe and is currently pending an official release date as the production schedule for season four continues to take shape.

The last new episode of the show was shared as the season two finale nearly three and a half years ago.