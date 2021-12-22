‘Atlanta’ Announces Season Three Premiere

Donald Glover and his crew from Atlanta return for a third season after a three-year hiatus on Mar. 24 via FX, with episodes available the next day on Hulu. The previous two seasons are also streaming on Hulu.

The season features 10 episodes, with the premiere date including the first two episodes. The season takes place primarily in Europe. Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred/Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) are seen as they experience a successful European tour, according to a statement. In the new setting, they find themselves as outsiders and grapple with adjusting to the new achievements they aspired to meet.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on Mar. 2r,” Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment, said in a statement. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers, and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

The series has won five Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes, among other accolades over the course of their first two seasons.