‘Atlanta’ Renewed for Season Four

Donald Glover’s FX show Atlanta has been renewed for a fourth season, Variety reports. FX made the announcement Tuesday at a Television Critics Association tour stop. As with prior seasons, Season Four will be executive produced by Glover and his brother Stephen, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle and Hiro Murai.

“What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

Production of Season Four will run concurrently with the previously announced Season Three. Principal photography for both seasons, each including eight episodes, will begin spring 2020. A premiere date for Season Three has yet to be announced.

Atlanta features Glover in the starring role, alongside Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz. Glover also recently starred as the voice of Simba in the Disney CGI adaptation of The Lion King. Under his stage name Childish Gambino, he most recently premiered the hour-long musical film Guava Island, directed by Murai and starring Glover and Rihanna, at Coachella this past April.