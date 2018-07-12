‘Atlanta,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Lead 2018 Emmy Nominations

Atlanta and Game of Thrones dominated the 2018 Emmy nominations, notching 16 and 22 nods, respectively.

Atlanta will look to score its first Outstanding Comedy Series win, while its star and creator, Donald Glover, is up for his second Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series trophy (he also picked up nods for writing and directing on Atlanta, as well as hosting Saturday Night Live). Atlanta co-stars Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry also earned their first Emmy nominations for Supporting Actress and Actor in a Comedy.

As for Game of Thrones, the show will vie for its third Outstanding Drama Series trophy, having won the past two times it was nominated in 2015 and 2016. Members of the show’s massive ensemble cast – including Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – were also nominated in the Supporting Actress and Actor categories.

In the Outstanding Drama Series category, Game of Thrones will compete against last year’s winner, The Handmaid’s Tale, as well as The Americans, The Crown, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld. Meanwhile, the Comedy Series category – which Veep has dominated the past several years – is wide open in 2018, with Atlanta going up against Barry, Black-ish, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glow, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Silicon Valley and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

In the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss will also look to repeat as she goes up against The Crown‘s Claire Foy, Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh, The Americans’ Keri Russell, Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood and previous winner Tatiana Maslany of Orphan Black.

Sterling K. Brown of This Is Us will try to win his second consecutive Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama trophy in a category that also boasts his co-star Milo Ventimiglia, Ozark‘s Jason Bateman, The Americans’ Matthew Rhys, and Westworld‘s Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright.

In the comedy performance categories, Glover will compete for his second Outstanding Lead Actor trophy against Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Larry David, The Good Place‘s Ted Danson, Barry‘s Bill Hader, Shameless’ William H. Macy and Anthony Anderson of Black-ish. And the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category features Pamela Adlon of Better Things, Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Allison Janney of Mom, Issa Rae of Insecure, Tracee Ellis Ross of Black-ish and Lily Tomlin of Grace and Frankie.

The nominations also signal a shift in media giant domination, with Netflix overtaking HBO, the longtime network leader, as the most nominated network or platform for the first time.

The 2018 Emmy Awards will air September 17th on NBC.

2018 Emmy Nominations

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Lead Actor – Drama

Jason Batemen – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Ed Harris – Westworld

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress – Drama

Claire Foy – The Crown

Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Keri Russell – The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Supporting Actor – Drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin – Homeland

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Matt Smith – The Crown

Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actress – Drama

Lena Headey – Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Vanessa Kirby – The Crown

Ann Down – The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor – Comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

William H. Macy – Shameless

Outstanding Lead Actress – Comedy

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney – Mom

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Supporting Actor – Comedy

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta

Henry Winkler – Barry

Louie Anderson – Baskets

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Supporting Actress – Comedy

Zazie Beetz – Atlanta

Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne

Betty Gilpin – Glow

Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Megan Mullally – Will and Grace

Outstanding Limited Series or Movie

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels – The Looming Tower

John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemmons – Black Mirror

Outstanding Lead Actress in Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel – The Sinner

Laura Dern – The Tale

Michelle Dockery – Godless

Edie Falco – Law and Order: True Crime

Regina King – Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson – America Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding Reality Show Program

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

The Tracey Ullman Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert