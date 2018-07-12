‘Atlanta,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Lead 2018 Emmy Nominations

Atlanta and Game of Thrones dominated the 2018 Emmy nominations, notching 16 and 22 nods, respectively.
Atlanta will look to score its first Outstanding Comedy Series win, while its star and creator, Donald Glover, is up for his second Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series trophy (he also picked up nods for writing and directing on Atlanta, as well as hosting Saturday Night Live). Atlanta co-stars Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry also earned their first Emmy nominations for Supporting Actress and Actor in a Comedy.
As for Game of Thrones, the show will vie for its third Outstanding Drama Series trophy, having won the past two times it was nominated in 2015 and 2016. Members of the show’s massive ensemble cast – including Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – were also nominated in the Supporting Actress and Actor categories.
In the Outstanding Drama Series category, Game of Thrones will compete against last year’s winner, The Handmaid’s Tale, as well as The Americans, The Crown, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld. Meanwhile, the Comedy Series category – which Veep has dominated the past several years – is wide open in 2018, with Atlanta going up against Barry, Black-ish, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glow, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Silicon Valley and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
In the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss will also look to repeat as she goes up against The Crown‘s Claire Foy, Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh, The Americans’ Keri Russell, Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood and previous winner Tatiana Maslany of Orphan Black.
Sterling K. Brown of This Is Us will try to win his second consecutive Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama trophy in a category that also boasts his co-star Milo Ventimiglia, Ozark‘s Jason Bateman, The Americans’ Matthew Rhys, and Westworld‘s Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright.
In the comedy performance categories, Glover will compete for his second Outstanding Lead Actor trophy against Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Larry David, The Good Place‘s Ted Danson, Barry‘s Bill Hader, Shameless’ William H. Macy and Anthony Anderson of Black-ish. And the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category features Pamela Adlon of Better Things, Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Allison Janney of Mom, Issa Rae of Insecure, Tracee Ellis Ross of Black-ish and Lily Tomlin of Grace and Frankie.
The nominations also signal a shift in media giant domination, with Netflix overtaking HBO, the longtime network leader, as the most nominated network or platform for the first time.
The 2018 Emmy Awards will air September 17th on NBC.
2018 Emmy Nominations
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Lead Actor – Drama
Jason Batemen – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Ed Harris – Westworld
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress – Drama
Claire Foy – The Crown
Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Keri Russell – The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Supporting Actor – Drama
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin – Homeland
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Matt Smith – The Crown
Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting Actress – Drama
Lena Headey – Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Vanessa Kirby – The Crown
Ann Down – The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor – Comedy
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
William H. Macy – Shameless
Outstanding Lead Actress – Comedy
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney – Mom
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie
Supporting Actor – Comedy
Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta
Henry Winkler – Barry
Louie Anderson – Baskets
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Supporting Actress – Comedy
Zazie Beetz – Atlanta
Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne
Betty Gilpin – Glow
Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Megan Mullally – Will and Grace
Outstanding Limited Series or Movie
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels – The Looming Tower
John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemmons – Black Mirror
Outstanding Lead Actress in Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Laura Dern – The Tale
Michelle Dockery – Godless
Edie Falco – Law and Order: True Crime
Regina King – Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson – America Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding Reality Show Program
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America with Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
The Tracey Ullman Show
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Add a comment