‘Arrested Development’ Actress Jessica Walter Dead at 80

Emmy-winning actress also starred in Archer, Broadway revival of Anything Goes

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Actress Jessica Walter attends the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Actress Jessica Walter attends the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Jessica Walter, the award-winning actress best known for portraying Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development, has died. She was 80 years old. A representative for Walter confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.

Walter’s five-decade acting career spanned across film and television, from Clint Eastwood’s directorial debut Play Misty for Me, to the voice of Malory Archer on the animated series Archer, to Emmy-nominated roles on Trapper John, M.D. and Streets of San Francisco. Walter won an Emmy for portraying the title character on the police drama series Amy Prentiss.

For younger audiences, Walter was most recognizable for her role as Arrested Development matriarch Lucille Bluth, which earned her yet another Emmy nomination (for Outstanding Supporting Actress) as well as two SAG nominations. Walter served as the second National Vice President of the Screen Actors Guild and was an elected member of the SAG Board of Directors for over a decade.

Walter began her career as a stage actor in her hometown of New York City, working at the famed Playwright’s Horizons and landing roles in Broadway productions such as Advise and Consent, Neil Simon’s RumorsA Severed HeadNightlife, and Photo Finish, for which she earned the Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Newcomer. Outside of New York, she starred in Tartuffe opposite her husband, the late Emmy and Tony-winning actor Ron Liebman, at the Los Angeles Theater Center. More recently, she was cast in the 2011 Broadway revival of Anything Goes, which won several Tony Awards.

Walter is survived by her daughter Brooke Bowman and grandson Micah Heymann. Bowman said in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on-screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class, and overall joie de vivre.”

