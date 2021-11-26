‘Around the World in 80 Days’: David Tennant is Phileas Fogg in New Trailer

David Tennant stars in a new trailer for Masterpiece PBS series Around the World in 80 Days. The clip teases the epic story, based on the novel of the same name by Jules Verne, and showcases Tennant’s Phileas Fogg alongside his companion Abigail Fix, played by Leonie Benesch.

The eight-episode series, which also stars Ibrahim Koma, premieres Sunday, January 2nd, 2022. The story centers on an adventurer named Fogg who places a £20,000 wager against the members of the Reform Club that he can circumnavigate the world in only eighty days. He’s accompanied on his journey by his new valet Jean Passepartout and Abigail, a journalist for the Daily Telegraph.

In 2019, Tennant starred in Good Omens for Amazon Prime Video (a second season is in the works). He is also well-known for playing the lead character on Doctor Who. Last year, the last 11 seasons of the series arrived on HBO Max and were heralded by Tennant, Matt Smith and the current Time Lord, Jodie Whittaker, gathering for an online panel.