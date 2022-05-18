Armie Hammer Sexual Assault Allegations Focus of Upcoming TV Special

The downfall of actor Armie Hammer — as well as that of the Hammer family — will be the focus of an upcoming special coming to Discovery+.

The tentatively titled House of Hammer will examine the “deeply troubling accusations leveled against Oscar-nominated actor and the Hammer family’s dark, twisted legacy,” a five-generation dynasty that exhibited “all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild,” Variety reports.

The special, announced Wednesday as part of Discovery+ and the ID channel’s upcoming slate of true-crime programming, will also feature interviews with unspecified Hammer family members and the actor’s alleged victims.

In March 2021, a woman under the alias “Effie” accused the actor of “violently” raping and assaulting her. Hammer, through his lawyer, denied the “vicious and spurious” allegations, as well as the other accusations that appeared on social media in unverified text messages that detailed lurid sexual fantasies, including acts of cannibalism. The LAPD also opened an investigation into the allegations of rape against the actor.

Despite the denials, Hammer dropped out from all of his then-upcoming projects, including a TV series about the making of The Godfather (The Offer premiered earlier this year sans Hammer) and the Jennifer Lopez-starring romcom Shotgun Wedding. Hammer also departed the pandemic-delayed Broadway play The Minutes and was partially blamed for the weak box office for his (as of now) last big-screen appearance in Death on the Nile, a pre-Covid film that finally arrived earlier this year.

In addition to the Hammer special, Discovery+ will also air specials revolving around the Gabby Petito murder, the deaths of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., and the Menendez brothers.