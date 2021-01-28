 Armie Hammer Exits Making of 'The Godfather' TV Series - Rolling Stone
New York Severely Underestimated Nursing Home Deaths from Covid-19, State Attorney General Finds
Armie Hammer Exits Making of ‘The Godfather’ TV Series

Departure comes amid alleged leaked lurid sexual fantasy messages

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: Armie Hammer poses for a portrait at the Ritz-Carlton Georgetown, Washington, DC on Tuesday December 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hammer appears in the movie, "On the Basis of Sex". (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Armie Hammer will not be starring in 'The Offer,' the series on the making of 'The Godfather.'

Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Armie Hammer will not be starring in The Offer, the upcoming Paramount Plus series that pulls back the curtain on the making of The Godfather, Variety reports.

Hammer had been tapped for the role of Godfather producer Al Ruddy. The series tells the behind-the-scenes story on the making of the 1972 film, detailing Ruddy’s experiences working on the landmark film. The real-life Ruddy serves as an executive producer in the 10-episode limited series. It’s unclear who will replace Hammer in the starring role.

Earlier this month, the actor also dropped out of the romcom film Shotgun Wedding, which stars Jennifer Lopez. Hammer’s departure from these two upcoming projects follows the news of several leaked messages that were allegedly sent by the actor between 2016 and 2020. The sexting messages were presented as screengrabs and shared via Instagram.

The unverified text messages detail extremely lurid sexual fantasies, including acts of cannibalism. Following his exit from Shotgun Wedding, Hammer issued a statement, saying, “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.”

