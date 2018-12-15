Apple to Create New ‘Peanuts’ Content for Streaming Service

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang will soon head to Apple after the computer giant’s streaming service secured the rights to Charles M. Schulz’ beloved characters.

As part of the deal, reported by Variety, Apple will create new series, specials and shorts featuring the Peanuts characters. DHX Media, which purchased a stake in the Peanuts franchise in 2017, will produce the new content.

The agreement also includes a series of original short-form STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) videos that will feature Snoopy as an astronaut as part of a partnership between Peanuts Worldwide and NASA.

Peanuts is the latest property that Apple has acquired to amp up their video-streaming presence in 2019: The company has also worked out production deals with basketball star Kevin Durant, Kumail Nanjiani, Steven Spielberg (an Amazing Stories reboot), M. Night Shyamalan and Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who will star together in a series about a morning news show. A potential series about the late George Michael is also among the over two-dozen shows in development at Apple, which aims to launch its video streaming service in the second half of 2019, Variety reports.

However, Apple Music’s planned Dr. Dre drama Vital Signs was shelved due to the semi-autobiographical series’ graphic content.