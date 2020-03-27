 Dr. Fauci Talks Coronavirus Misinformation on 'Daily Show' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Watch Hugh Jackman Face Up to Corruption in 'Bad Education' Trailer Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Dr. Anthony Fauci Talks Coronavirus Misconceptions With Trevor Noah

Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases explains why COVID-19 is “the worst nightmare” of infectious diseases

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dr. Anthony Fauci — director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — spoke with Trevor Noah about the various misconceptions surrounding the coronavirus and the path forward on The Daily Home Distancing Show Thursday.

The interview started with Fauci describing how COVID-19 is different from every other medical emergency he’s worked on, and how it’s exactly the kind of infectious disease he was always most concerned about: “It’s a respiratory-born illness that easily spreads from person-to-person but that has a high degree of morbidity and mortality,” he said. “And unfortunately that’s the worst nightmare you could have, to have something like that.”

Fauci called the virus “insidious” because of how easily it can spread and reiterated the importance of social distancing and frequently washing your hands and high-touch surfaces. He did add, however, that handling packages is fine, as the virus likely doesn’t live on those surfaces for very long, and said people shouldn’t be worried about picking up items at the grocery store that were made in China.

Related

Bon Iver Drop 10th Anniversary 'Blood Bank' Reissue
Bon Iver Drops 10th Anniversary 'Blood Bank' Reissue
Rihanna Donates COVID-19 Protective Supplies to New York State

Related

Rolling Stone, Pop, Decade
The Biggest Influences on Pop in the 2010s
Rob Sheffield's St. Patrick's Day Playlist

Elsewhere, Fauci addressed two potentially dangerous issues that President Donald Trump has been pushing in recent days (although the president was never actually mentioned by name). The first involved possible coronavirus treatments, such as the malaria drug chloroquine, which Trump has touted much to the chagrin of many scientists; the second involved a plan to reassess the pandemic in 15 days and potentially start sending people back to work (Trump has said he wants to reopen the economy by Easter, April 12th).

Fauci asserted that, at the moment, there’s “no proven safe and effective, direct therapy for coronavirus disease,” and that there’s only anecdotal evidence that drugs like chloroquine work (he did note that there’s plenty of ongoing trials at the moment to find an effective treatment and cure).

On the timeline question, Fauci said the only clock we can follow is the disease itself. “People say, arbitrarily, in two weeks we’re going to be OK, but it depends upon the kinetics of the outbreak,” Fauci said, adding, “In general, if you look historically at the countries that have been through the whole cycle, in China it was about eight weeks or so before it went way up and then way down.”

At the end of the interview, Fauci spoke about how various facets of the American government and bureaucracy can best come together and beat the pandemic, saying: “Things are implemented at the state and local level, that’s the way this country works so well. The federal government is a facilitator, it’s a supplier, it’s a supporter and that’s the way things should be going, and that’s what we’re starting to see now as we’re catching up on things that weren’t done so well at the beginning… It really is a marriage between the federal government as the facilitator and supporter of where the real action is, at the state and local level.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.