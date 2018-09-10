Anthony Bourdain Wins Posthumous Emmy Awards for ‘Parts Unknown’

Anthony Bourdain was awarded posthumous Emmys Sunday night as the late chef’s work on Parts Unknown won Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Informational Series or Special.

Parts Unknown also took home awards for its editing, sound editing, sound mixing and its online series, but it was the Outstanding Writing Emmy that was especially meaningful for the series’ crew, as that was the award Bourdain coveted most prior to his June 8th suicide.

“Tony was nominated for this Emmy many times,” producer Lydia Tenaglia said in her Outstanding Writing acceptance speech on Bourdain’s behalf (via Deadline).

“But [this award] had always eluded him, the one he had always coveted so it is with tremendous bittersweetness that I accept it on his behalf… his writing was always fiercely intelligent, very real no bullshit… If he were here, he would thank his longtime literary agent and friend Kim Witherspoon for giving his words life through the medium of books… actually he wouldn’t have done that at all… He’s really off on a journey to parts unknown. We wish we were there to shoot it with him and he really would have written the hell out of that episode.”

During the course of its run, which concludes with an upcoming final season starting September 23rd, Parts Unknown was nominated for 31 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and won four: From 2013 to 2016, the show picked up Outstanding Informational Series or Special four consecutive years, as well as Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming in 2013.

Also at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys, John Legend became the youngest-ever EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award) winner when the live Jesus Christ Superstar that he produced and starred in was awarded Outstanding Variety Special (Live). Following this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, the Primetime Emmys ceremony will air September 17th.