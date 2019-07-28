See Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey in Teaser for ‘Modern Love’ Anthology Series

Amazon has shared the first teaser for its upcoming anthology series Modern Love, based on the long-running New York Times column documenting real-life stories of romance and relationships.

Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery, Andy Garcia, Dev Patel, Catherine Keener and Christin Milioti are among the stars that will appear in the eight-episode series, which premieres on the streaming service on October 18th.

The minute-long teaser trailer, soundtracked by Captain & Tenille’s “Love Will Keep Us Together,” provides a brief look at the star power connected to the Amazon Prime series.

The trailer premiered during Amazon Prime’s Television Critics Association press tour Saturday, with Hathaway on hand to discuss the anthology. Modern Love marks Hathaway’s first small-screen non-voice role since her stint on the sitcom Get Real in 2000.

“We know the ins and outs of romantic films so well. We’re almost ahead of them,” Hathaway said (via The Hollywood Reporter). “At the moment, as audience members I’m not sure the three-act structure is as satisfying as it was 20 years ago. So for me it was really exciting — this was a way to tell a genre of story that I love telling in a way that felt really fresh.”

Each of Modern Love‘s eight episodes are based on a previously published essay from the newspaper’s 750-column archive; all eight essayists were compensate for their stories, producers noted, and in same cases were involved in the development of their respective episodes. Sing Street director John Carney served as Modern Love’s showrunner.