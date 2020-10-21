‘Animaniacs’ Returns After 22 Years With Hulu Show: Watch the Trailer

After 22 years off the air, Animaniacs is back with a whole lot of pent-up zaniness. The rebooted animated series premieres on November 20th on Hulu.

As seen in the trailer, all the characters from the classic Nineties cartoon have returned: the Warner brothers Yakko and Wakko, their sister Dot, and the dastardly side villains Pinky and the Brain. Just like with the original show, the new Animaniacs combines kid-friendly education and goofy slapstick with more adult-friendly humor and social commentary. The teaser even riffs on the concept of the reboot itself, with the Warner siblings receiving a massive cash-out from Hulu. But there’s plenty more in store, including iPad puns, Beyoncé jokes, anime Animaniacs, and even what looks to be President Donald Trump as a giant cyclops in an Odyssey-themed episode.

The original cast of Animaniacs is back as well, with Rob Paulson voicing Yakko Warner and Pinky, Tress MacNeille as Dot Warner, Jess Harnell as Wakko Warner, and Maurice LaMarche as the Brain. Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer of the series, with Warner Bros. Animation/Cartoon Network Studios president Sam Register and Amblin Television as co-presidents. Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serve as executive producers. Wellesley Wild is the showrunner and executive producer, and Gabe Swarr serves as co-executive producer.