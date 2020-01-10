Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl Returns: Watch the Trailer for Puppy Bowl XVI

The cutest rivalry in sports is back. Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl series will return on February 2nd with Puppy Bowl XVI, airing at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT, with a “tail-gate” pregame program beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT.

For its sixteenth year of coincided programming with the Super Bowl, the Puppy Bowl will feature 96 puppies from 61 shelters across 25 states “competing” in a two-hour Sweet Sixteen match-up, between Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Several adoptable puppies from international shelters will also be featured this year, traveling from Cartagena, Colombia, St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Toronto.

The game will feature goat kid cheerleaders, a hamster named Surge who’ll power the scoreboard, and the signature Kitty Halftime Show, starring who else but Jenni-purr Lopez and Cat-ira. Animal Planet will also host the Dog Bowl, a one-hour competition for adult and senior shelter dogs living in rescue centers and shelters.

In between segments of the game, the Puppy Bowl will feature “Pup Close and Personal” profiles devoted to adoptable players and the animal shelters that work hard to find them forever homes. Actress/comedian Whitney Cummings, Property Brothers hosts Jonathan and Drew Scott, and animal advocate Jill Rappaport will lead these segments.