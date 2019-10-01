Angela Lansbury Thrilled to Be ‘Part of Reggae’ After Hearing ‘Murder She Wrote’ for the First Time

Angela Lansbury — the 93-year-old actress best known for playing the writer-turned-detective Jessica Fletcher on the long-running TV show, Murder, She Wrote — gave her official seal of approval to famed reggae duo Chaka Demus and Plier’s 1993 hit, also titled “Murder She Wrote.”

CBC’s Radio Q DJ Tom Power introduced Lansbury to the track during an interview Monday. While Lansbury was, unsurprisingly, unfamiliar with the song, she — also unsurprisingly — got a kick out of its title and told Power, “Oh, reggae. Oh, I’m thrilled to be part of reggae. Of course.”

🔊 "Oh, I'm thrilled to be part of reggae." 🔊 Angela Lansbury hears the '90s reggae/dancehall anthem 'Murder She Wrote' by @chaka_pliers for the first time ever https://t.co/9IlwxbtW2G pic.twitter.com/v2R16MelPM — q (@cbcradioq) September 30, 2019

Power then added, “Well, there you are. You made it in and you didn’t even know it,” prompting Lansbury to respond with an enthusiastic, “Wow, that’s great!”

Murder, She Wrote — which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year — ran for a whopping 12 seasons, airing 264 episodes between 1984 and 1996. During the show’s run, Lansbury was nominated for 10 Golden Globes and 12 Emmys for her performance, winning four of the former, but none of the latter. More recently, Lansbury appeared in PBS’ adaptation of Little Women, as well as a 2018 remake of The Grinch and Mary Poppins Returns.