Andy Dick Arrested for Felony Sexual Battery

Actor and comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Orange County, California, for felony sexual battery on Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Rolling Stone. Dick was booked into Orange County jail.

The incident was reported around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. A male told authorities that he was an alleged victim of assault, and he was later taken to a hospital for an assault exam, per the Sheriff’s department. The name of the alleged victim has not been released.

The arrest appeared to be livestreamed via a YouTube account that broadcasts from the RV campground where Dick was reportedly living, as TMZ first reported. In the video, Dick is seen being escorted by officers towards their cars from the RV that he was in, as well as handcuffed and searched. Officers were also filmed entering an RV with gloves.

Last month, Dick had a separate visit from officers in Las Vegas when they made a welfare check on Dick after a man who also lived in the home where he was staying pulled out a gun in a livestream, according to TMZ.

Dick has previously been accused of inappropriate behavior. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, in 2018, Dick was charged with one count sexual battery and one count simple battery after a woman alleged he had squeezed her buttocks while he walked past her on a sidewalk. Dick was also nixed from independent film Raising Buchanan in 2017 due to accusations of sexual harassment.