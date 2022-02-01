‘And Just Like That…The Documentary’ Trailer Threatens Season Two

HBO Max has revealed the trailer for And Just Like That…The Documentary, set to air Feb. 3. The documentary feature, which coincides with the show’s finale episode, will take a behind-the-scenes look at the Sex and the City reboot, which has received a mixed response from fans.

“This season may be ending, but we’re not done yet,” HBO Max teased alongside the trailer, suggesting audiences may be blessed (or cursed) with a second season of the show, which follows Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw navigating life in her 50s.

The documentary, directed by Fabien Constant, will include interviews with Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sarita Choudhury, and Michael Patrick King. Costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago — who are responsible for Carrie’s many insane millinery choices — will also be featured.

The first season of And Just Like That… has been marred by controversy involving star Chris Noth, whose character Mr. Big was killed off by a Peloton in the premiere episode. The actor was cut from the final episode following several sexual assault allegations, which have surfaced in recent weeks.

In December, two women accused Noth of sexual assault in separate incidents that occurred over a decade apart. One woman alleged the actor sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles in 2004. The second woman alleged Noth sexually assaulted her at his New York apartment in 2015. A third woman, “Ava,” separately alleged Noth sexually assaulted her in 2010 when she was 18 years old and Noth was 55.

Actress Zoe Lister-Jones additionally accused Noth of sexually inappropriate behavior in an Instagram post, noting that “he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter.” Noth has denied all of the allegations.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”