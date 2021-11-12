 'And Just Like That,' 'Sex and the City' Reboot Gets Release Date - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home TV TV News

‘And Just Like That’: See New Trailer for ‘Sex and the City’ Revival

First two episodes arrive on Dec. 9 on HBO Max

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

A new chapter begins for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) in a short clip teasing And Just Like That, the Sex and the City reboot heading to HBO Max. The first two episodes arrive on Dec. 9, with the following episodes premiering weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

The show features Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler. Famously, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in the original series and its big-screen sequels, will not appear in the revival.

Garson, who died in September, briefly appears in the clip. “It’s been unbearable,” Parker said of the loss of her friend.

“Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship,” she added. “A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.”

 

In This Article: Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City, Willie Garson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.