‘And Just Like That…’ Is Returning to HBO Max for a Second Season

HBO Max isn’t done catching up with Sex and the City’s Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Daivs) on the new original series And Just Like That…, which has been renewed for a second season on the streaming service.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors,” And Just Like That… executive producer Michael Patrick King shared in a statement. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

The show follows the main staple characters from the original series as they navigate life and friendship in their fifties, picking up 20 years after where they left off. In season one, And Just Like That… saw the (however brief) return of familiar faces in Willie Garson and Chris Noth. Shortly after the season’s premiere, the latter actor, who reprised the role of Mr. Big, was dropped from his talent agency following newly surfaced accusations of sexual assault.

And Just Like That… ushered in a diverse cast of new players in the Sex and the City universe in the absence of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones. Sara Ramirez joined as the controversial podcaster Che Diaz, while Sarita Choudhury introduced real estate broker Seema Patel, and Karen Pittman appeared as Dr. Nya Wallace. Nicole Ari Parker also joined the series as Lisa Todd Wexley.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, shared in a statement: “We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season 2!”