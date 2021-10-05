 'And Just Like That,' 'Sex and the City' Revival Gets a Premiere Date - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

‘And Just Like That,’ ‘Sex and the City’ Revival Gets a Premiere Date

In a brief clip, star Sarah Jessica Parker informs fans that the beloved HBO show’s spinoff is coming in just a matter of months

If you couldn’t help but wonder when Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That is finally coming to HBO Max, Tuesday a new teaser dropped with the answer. The show is coming to screens in December.

In a brief clip, star Sarah Jessica Parker informs fans that the beloved HBO show’s spinoff is coming in just a matter of months — and that the series is currently filming in New York City. The show features Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler. Famously, Kim Cattrall, who plays Samantha, will not appear in the revival.

Garson died last month, with Parker saying: “A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late-night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood, and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.”

