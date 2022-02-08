Amy Schumer and her Besties Prefer Shopping Versus the Club in ‘Life & Beth’ Trailer

Amy Schumer’s Life & Beth is coming to Hulu next month — and its joke-stacked, silly trailer gives a look inside her character Beth’s shenanigans.

Beth works as a wine distributor and has a longterm relationship with a wealthy guy, who’s not all that. “My boyfriend always says I seem like I’m a hundred, but at this point I’m just following him around like some sad-” she says, before another character adds, “loser.” Needless to say, Beth is “ready for a new start.” (And he doesn’t take the breakup so well.)

After a “sudden incident” (per the series’ description) makes her deal with her past, “her life changes forever.” The series features flashbacks to when Beth was a teen, which informs who she becomes as she matures, and traces her journey.

The trailer shows Beth trying out new jobs, including failing at being a high school volleyball coach. She also goes out for drinks with some friends before opting for a shopping trip to Nordstrom Rack, because of course.

The clip introduces Beth’s bearded, kinda nerdy love interest (Michael Cera) and her dad (Michael Rapaport.) “I really like him but I’ve spent a lot of time on guys I knew weren’t great,” she says in the trailer. “I’m finally listening to my instincts and going for what I want.”

Schumer wrote, directed, and executive produced the show. Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell, and Ryan McFaul also serve as executive producers. Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Rosebud Walker, and LaVar Walker will also star in the series.

“It’s based on themes from my life,” Schumer told Entertainment Weekly of the show’s concept. “But there is stuff that Beth does that really happened. There’s an episode where she flashes some boys. That happened to me. And Episode Nine has a dark moment that’s real.”

Life & Beth premieres March 18 on Hulu.