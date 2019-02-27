Watch Amy Schumer Riff on Pregnancy: ‘You Don’t Stop Being You’

“I’m fucking pregnant,” Amy Schumer announces in a sing-song voice while rubbing her belly at the beginning of the trailer for her upcoming Netflix special, Amy Schumer: Growing. But don’t expect her to become someone else, simply because she’s expecting. “Here’s the thing, you’re pregnant, but, like, you don’t change who you are. I hate women who start to act like really precious. You don’t stop being you, you know?” she said, then added jokingly, “You don’t stop working… or drinking.”

She also alluded to the fact that not all pregnancies go smoothly. “If you had a good pregnancy, like, if you’re someone who enjoyed being pregnant. I just hope your car flips over,” she quipped. “That’s what I wish for you.”

The soon-to-be-mother also addressed getting married to chef Chris Fischer and riffed on how some people react to proposals. “I didn’t even know you liked me,” she mimicked, feigning shock. “Like, I’m still on Bumble.” Schumer also expressed humorous relief at her likely retirement from the bridesmaid circuit.

“Everybody got married, I was the last one,” she said of her friend circle. “I think I don’t have to be a bridesmaid anymore. When you get in your late thirties there’s just no dignity to it. It’s me in a Coachella flower halo, hoping I’m not the bridesmaid with the biggest arm.”

Amy Schumer: Growing will debut on Netflix on March 19th.